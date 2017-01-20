WATCH LIVE: Inaugural parade marches through Washington DC - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

NBC12 has team coverage Friday morning as President-elect Donald Trump takes his oath of office.

NBC News will have special coverage of the inauguration through 4 p.m. Friday.

NBC12 also has a team of reporters covering the inauguration live from Washington all day.

Events of the day include: 

  • 9:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception
  • 11:35 a.m.: Vice presidential oath, administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
  • 11:47 a.m.: Presidential oath, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts
  • 11:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump's inaugural address
  •  3 p.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House
  •  7 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway

