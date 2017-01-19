Man suspected in Petersburg abduction spoke of faith, served time for previous felonies

Investigators have released a new mugshot of Kristopher Jones, the suspect at the center of an abduction and hijacking investigation. Right now, he remains at a Norfolk jail where he is expected to make his first appearance in court Friday.

According to the NBC affiliate in Norfolk, when authorities there picked up Jones Thursday, he was cooperative and even gave them information that led them to Chester. That's where they discovered a body.

The scene is not far from a store that the same man allegedly tried to rob before driving some 100 miles away in a stolen car.

Kristopher Jones is no stranger to the law. He’s charged with abducting a Petersburg man and stealing his car. Now police believe he’s connected to the death of his girlfriend. Janice Lugo went missing for three months in 2015, sparking alarm by her family. She was later found safe. The Medical Examiner is trying to figure out how she died in her Petersburg home Wednesday.

According to online court records, Jones was found guilty of two felony crimes in the same year. Back in 2004, he served three months behind bars following a breaking and entering conviction. After serving time, he was then convicted of unlawful wounding, taking him back to prison for a year.

On the suspect's Facebook page are a plethora of images that reference a faith that denounces Christianity but still promotes biblical principles. After news circulated of the crimes he's now accused of, there has been a host of comments on his page.

One person wrote: "You should be ashamed of yourself for a man that speaks about God."

Another comment: "My heart is breaking for everyone involved....I don’t know how someone can be so cold-hearted."

On his own status, a chilling last remark, just one day before the crime spree: "I regret being born in this lifetime as I am still not particularly fond of it....I am actually eager for my time to end as I feel I am doing time."

Sources say Jones lost a parent in recent years and it took a toll him. Friday, he's expected to go before a judge to either waive or fight his extradition from Norfolk back to Petersburg.

