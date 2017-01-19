Security finalizes preparations for Trump inauguration; protests expected

Security is in full force Thursday night as final preparations are made for the inauguration on Friday.

Along with protests Thursday night and more planned Friday, many groups will try to block entry to the inauguration itself. As they prepare, police are also preparing.

As the sun sets on the District of Columbia, the country sets up for a new president.

"It's my first time, so I have no idea what will come tomorrow," said Cesar Machado.

Machado works just across the street from where the president-elect was attending a VIP event.

"It's been very busy," said Machado. "We made sure we're very stocked up."

It's not just restaurants preparing for a large crowd. Police and security teams are in place, and not just with a physical presence - Homeland Security has air monitors on street corners nearby. They're reportedly part of the biowatch program, which monitors the air to detect a biological attack. It's the nation's only system for early warning of such an attack.

From monitoring the air to monitoring from the air – helicopters are also hovering where President-Elect Trump is going. Throughout the district, barricades are up, areas are restricted, and police are on the move.

In addition, ground troops are out in full force with nearly 8,000 with the National Guard moving into the nation's capitol as part of a massive security effort across the district. They are joining forces with federal agents, state, and local Capitol police.

This is all in an effort to keep both supporters celebrating and protesters rallying safe.

