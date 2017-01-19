Driver ejected from Jeep after crash on Midlothian Tnpk

Chesterfield Police are investigating after a crash at the on-ramp from Midlothian Turnpike to Powhite Parkway.

Police got the call around 8:59 p.m. Thursday after the Jeep ran off the road and flipped near the Arboretum.

Investigators say the driver appears to have been ejected from the vehicle and is being treated for injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No word on charges at this time.

