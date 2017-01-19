Report: Protesters set off smoke devices in anti-Trump rally at - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Report: Protesters set off smoke devices in anti-Trump rally at D.C.

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Twitter - Shomari Stone Source: Twitter - Shomari Stone
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT/WRC) -

Protesters set off smoke devices during an anti-Trump rally in Washington D.C. Thursday night, according to NBCWashington reporter Shomari Stone.

Stone was on scene in front of the National Press Club building when it happened. Stone says he saw police making arrests before the smoke spread and the video ends.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly