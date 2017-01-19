VMI cadet from Mechanicsville marching in Inaugural Parade

The Inaugural Parade is one of the most anticipated events on Friday. Hundreds of thousands of people will be watching, but this is actually supposed to be one of the shortest parades in history.

One of the groups participating in the parade are the cadets from the Virginia Military Institute. NBC12 caught up with one cadet from Mechanicsville who says he's proud to be a part of it all.

"We're all pretty honored," says Cadet Coleman Wright from Mechanicsville. He says they feel no pressure following this controversial election.

"We feel no political pressure from this really," he said. "I mean we're a military school and our role is to serve and protect the United States and whoever leads it."

Another group excited about Friday's inauguration is "Bikers for Trump."

Thousands of bikers who are riding into Virginia and D.C. say they're one of the only pro-Trump rallies at the inauguration. They will be at John Marshall Park, right along the parade route.

"We want to see a peaceful transition with our new president," said Dennis Eggbert, who rode in from Pennsylvania.

Eggbert, a former Marine, says they're not too worried about protesters. He says he voted for Obama, but is now a Trump supporter.

"We gave Obama a chance, we gave him every chance possible," he said "There wasn't none of this then; we'd like to have the same respect now."

Eight thousand people will be participating in the parade, which is expected to take about 90 minutes.

