YWCA Richmond Announces 2017 Outstanding Women Awards Honorees

YWCA Richmond announced this week the eight women who will be honored at the 2017 Outstanding Women Awards Luncheon on April 28, 2017 at 12:00 noon at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Individual luncheon tickets can be purchased for $75.00. To sponsor or purchase tickets for the Outstanding Women Awards, visit www.ywcarichmond.org/owa.

"YWCA Richmond is excited to honor these eight outstanding women leaders in 2017 whose work has helped to shape our region," said Linda Tissiere, chief executive officer of YWCA Richmond.

Here are the honorees:

ARTS - Lynnelle Ediger-Kordzaia, founder and director of the American Youth Harp Ensemble; recognized for engaging underserved youth, the elderly individuals with illness or disabilities with innovative music programming.

Now in its 37th year, this annual awards luncheon will celebrate the following women leaders who are transforming the Richmond region.

"Each of these women has demonstrated significant personal and professional achievement that has had a positive impact on our community and exemplifies YWCA Richmond's mission to promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all," said Tissiere.