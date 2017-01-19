YWCA Richmond Announces 2017 Outstanding Women Awards Honorees

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A possible tornado ripped through parts of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland on Friday night, leaving 30 people without a place to stay.More >>
A possible tornado ripped through parts of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland on Friday night, leaving 30 people without a place to stay.More >>
Emergency crews are investigating, after two men were struck by a C-S-X train in Fredericksburg. Police say one of those men has died from his injuries. Crews responded to the CSX train tracks near Prince Edward Street around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, for a report of two men who were struck by a train. The two men were transported to a local hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries. Around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, one of the victims passed away at the hospital. The other vict...More >>
Emergency crews are investigating, after two men were struck by a C-S-X train in Fredericksburg. Police say one of those men has died from his injuries. Crews responded to the CSX train tracks near Prince Edward Street around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, for a report of two men who were struck by a train. The two men were transported to a local hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries. Around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, one of the victims passed away at the hospital. The other vict...More >>
Photos of storm damage in Colonial Beach and other pics from storms that ripped through Virginia on April 21.More >>
Photos of storm damage in Colonial Beach and other pics from storms that ripped through Virginia on April 21.More >>
Blogger Sarah Wade has a list of weekly activities for moms who have children of a variety of ages. The purpose of her list is to encourage social interaction for children that stay home and moms that might feel home bound or are discouraged for various reasons to venture out on their own.More >>
Blogger Sarah Wade has a list of weekly activities for moms who have children of a variety of ages. The purpose of her list is to encourage social interaction for children that stay home and moms that might feel home bound or are discouraged for various reasons to venture out on their own.More >>
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.More >>
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.More >>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>