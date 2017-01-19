Trump to pre-inauguration crowd: 'We are going to unify our country'

The Inauguration of Donald Trump will be held on January 20, 2017

The inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump will begin on Friday, but crowds gathered on Thursday for pre-inauguration festivities.

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Jackie Evancho, Lee Greenwood (Official) and more kicked off a pre-inauguration concert in Washington.

Trump also spoke after the concert, saying, "we all got tired of seeing what was happening and we wanted change, but we wanted real change. I look forward to tomorrow. We are going to see something that is going to be so amazing - so many people have poured into Washington D.C...We are going to unify our country. We are going to make America great for all of our people."

Several groups from Virginia are participating in the parade on Friday, including VMI.

"I mean we're all pretty honored..." said Cadet Coleman Wright from Mechanicsville. "We feel no political pressure from this really. I mean we're a military school and our role is to serve and protect the United States and whoever leads it."

Thousands of bikers are riding into town - from as far away as California, to right over the border in Virginia. "Bikers for Trump" say they're one of the only pro-Trump rallies at the inauguration. Their base is at John Marshall Park, right along the parade route.

"We want to see a peaceful transition with our new president," said Dennis Eggbert, a former Marine with Bikers for Trump. He says he voted for Obama but is now a Trump supporter.

"We gave Obama a chance, we gave him every chance possible, there wasn't none of this then, we'd like to have the same respect now," said Eggbert.

The parade is expected to be 90 minutes long, with 8,000 people participating.

The swearing-in ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

