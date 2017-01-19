VA 'Bathroom bill' struck down by subcommittee

Virginia's version of the controversial "Bathroom bill" was struck down Thursday.

The "Physical Privacy Act" pushed by Delegate Bob Marshall did not make it through the House of Delegates subcommittee meeting.

#BREAKING Del. Bob Marshall's anti-trans bathroom bill, HB1612, was struck dead today at the House of Delegates subcommittee meeting. #LGBT pic.twitter.com/DL4luN9xym — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) January 19, 2017

The legislation was designed to "ensure that the privacy of minors is protected and will ensure that no child is unwillingly or unknowingly violated in any way while utilizing public school locker rooms and restrooms," said the Virginia First Foundation.

Opponents of the bill said it would cause discrimination against transgender people.

"All this does is stigmatize people who are already vulnerable, and that’s not okay," expressed Danica Roem, who is a transgender woman and is running against Marshall for the 13th District seat.

Critics also claimed if the bill had passed, it could have jeopardized business in Virginia.

