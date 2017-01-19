'Significant improvements' planned for the James Center under new ownership

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond Public Schools announced Saturday that Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden will leave the school system on June 30.More >>
The community is coming together to help the family of a man killed at the midlothian village apartments. Saturday marks two weeks since 20 year old Terrell Thomas, and his friend 18-year-old Kejuan Goode, were gunned down.More >>
Competing in a triathlon is no easy task. A group of women participating in this weekend's Richmond Sprint Triathlon, will be racing as they battle cancer.More >>
The Family Foundation of Virginia is challenging Gov. Terry McAuliffe's administration "regarding violations of state law by the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia State Board of Health during the abortion center health and safety standards regulatory process."More >>
