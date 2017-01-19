'Significant improvements' planned for the James Center under new ownership

The Riverstone Group recently announced that they have acquired The James Center. They say they plan on making "significant improvements" to the center.

"We are excited to bring the James Center into our unique family of properties," said Jeff Galanti, a Principal of Riverstone Properties. "The James Center is truly an iconic asset with the best location in the downtown Richmond office market. The opportunities for its improvement and growth are remarkable."

The Riverstone Group owns the Jefferson Hotel, among other luxury hotels and resorts.

The James Center was built from 1984 to 1986. The Riverstone Group says they plan to update the lobbies, common areas, elevators and "other areas which have not been meaningfully updated since their original construction in the mid-1980s."

"Having been tenants of the James Center, we are keenly aware of its qualities and of the areas that need to be improved for the property to reach its full potential," said Chris Corrada, a Principal of Riverstone Properties.

The James Center has roughly 1 million square feet of leasable office and retail space. It is located between East Cary St., South 9th

St., East Canal St. and South 12th St.

