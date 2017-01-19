Former acting city manager of Petersburg resigns

The former acting city manager of Petersburg has submitted her resignation.

Dironna Belton was removed from the position last year when Petersburg decided to bring in the Rob Bobb group to get control of the city's finances. She most recently worked as the Manager of the transportation department for the city.

Belton's last day will be Friday. Sources say it was an amicable resignation.

