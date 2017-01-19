Former mayoral candidate named to Stoney's administration

Former mayoral candidate Jon Baliles is among four people Mayor Levar Stoney added to his administration on Thursday.

Jon Baliles, who once worked under Mayor Doug Wilder and served on City Council, has been named senior policy adviser for innovation.

"Jon will help the mayor improve the efficiency and accountability of government operations, increase the city’s economic vitality and growth, and help chart a course for planning the future of our neighborhoods and commercial areas," Stoney's office said in a news release.

Stoney said Baliles has a "deep knowledge of City Hall and Richmond and will be an invaluable asset" in Richmond's government.

Also appointed on Thursday are:

Lisa Speller-Davis, senior policy adviser for engagement

Speller-Davis is a registered nurse and founder of Community Empowerment Alliance.

"Lisa will work to build and sustain meaningful relationships with community groups, and the public, to ensure thorough input into decisions that shape our community, in areas such as education, community wealth building, human services, transportation and strengthening regional ties," the mayor's office said.

Dr. Thad Williamson, senior policy adviser for opportunity

Williamson is an associate professor of Leadership Studies at the University of Richmond, as well as the author, co-author or co-editor of six books.

"Thad’s experience and expertise will be critical to our efforts to provide better education and opportunity for our children, and to help lift Richmond out of poverty," said Stoney.

Rushawna Senior, senior assistant to the mayor

Senior previously served as a policy analyst and legislative coordinator to Gov. Terry McAuliffe focusing on Public Safety and Homeland Security

"Rushawna’s organizational skills and experience are essential to our ability to have a high-functioning and responsive mayor’s office," said Stoney.

