Chick-fil-A restaurants to hand out free breakfast in Richmond area

The free minis will be handed out on Jan. 25 at participating restaurants. (Source: Chick-fil-A)

Get ready Chick-fil-A fans -- free breakfast is coming on Wednesday.

Participating Richmond-area restaurants will offer a three-count of free Chick-fil-A chick-n-minis to any guest from opening until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The giveaways are limited to one entree per customer.

"The free breakfast offer is a way for local Chick-fil-A owners to say 'thank you' to customers for their years of support," Chick-fil-A said in a news release.

