4 animals die in blaze in Henrico's West End

Four pets died in Thursday's blaze in Henrico's West End. (Source: Henrico Fire Dept.)

Four pets -- two dogs and two cats -- died Thursday morning in a fire in the 12000 block of Sir James Court in Henrico's West End.

The Henrico Fire Department says no one was injured in the blaze, which started around 9:30 a.m. and remains under investigation.

Firefighters gave the dogs CPR and oxygen, but they were not able to be revived.

Three people were displaced by the blaze, fire officials said.

