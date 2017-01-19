4 animals die in blaze in Henrico's West End

Police say they responded to the store located at 500 South Airport Drive in Sandston just after 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a multi-vehicle crash in the parking lot.More >>
The left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed on Interstate 64 West near the Glenside exit due to a vehicle accident.More >>
Henrico police say a teenager was caught and taken into custody after a shooting that happened near Laburnum Elementary School on Thursday.More >>
Conditions at Henrico's largest subsidized housing complex are so bad that county leaders are stepping in.More >>
A Henrico mother calls 12 On Your Side after she says her 3-year-old wound up at the wrong school Wednesday morning. Now mom wants answers from the daycare workers who dropped off her daughter.More >>
