Petersburg abduction suspect caught in Norfolk; woman still missing

A Petersburg man wanted on charges of carjacking, abduction, attempted armed robbery and grand larceny has been captured in Norfolk.

Kristopher Jones, 32, is suspected of kidnapping Alfred Woodard on Wednesday and driving him to a bank in an attempt to steal money. Police say the ATM would not provide the money, so Woodard drove to the Bank of America on South Crater Road. Woodard went inside the bank to pretend he was withdrawing money. Instead, he said he was being robbed and police were called.

Jones took off in Woodard's vehicle. When police went to Woodard's home, they found signs of a struggle and that his wife, 76-year-old Minnie Woodard was missing.

Woodard is still missing as of Thursday morning. Police say she is possibly in need of medical attention "due to evidence located at their residence." Police say Alfred Woodard is safe.

Petersburg police say after Jones eluded their pursuit on Wednesday, he went to the AJ Market located at 8631 River Road in Chesterfield and tried to rob the convenience store. Petersburg police say he took off without getting any of the money.

A worker at the store said the man was covered in what looked like "clay" and asking if they sold shirts. She said when he brought two slices of pizza and two 40 oz. beers to the counter and demanded money, she refused, hit the alarm and called the police. She says he then ran off.

Chesterfield police confirmed on Thursday they found a female body during their investigation, just blocks from the AJ Market.

Police say they will wait for the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body. They would not say how it is connected to the case of Kristopher Jones, or if it was the body of Minnie Woodard.

Later Wednesday, Petersburg police found a woman dead on South Jefferson Street. Police say that woman -- 52-year-old Janice Celeste Lugo -- was in a relationship with Jones.

Police have not yet said how Lugo died.

Jones was arrested around 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Military Highway in Norfolk. Police say he was driving Woodard's vehicle, but there no signs of the missing woman.

A body was found just blocks away from the AJ Market in Chesterfield on Thursday, bringing authorities from several departments -- including the FBI -- to the scene in the 8300 block of River Road.

There is currently no information yet on whether the body is connected to the case of Jones and Woodard.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

