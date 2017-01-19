36-year-old man found shot to death at Henrico apartment

A man was found shot to death Wednesday night at an apartment complex, and now police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The Henrico Police Department says when officers arrived at the Dominion Townes Terrace apartments around 8:30 p.m., they found 36-year-old Lamont Cornelius Baldwin, of Henrico, dead on the scene.

The apartments are near Creighton Road and North Laburnum Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12