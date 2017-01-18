Body found in Petersburg is girlfriend of abduction suspect

Petersburg Police confirmed late Wednesday night that a woman found dead is the girlfriend of a suspect currently wanted for abduction.

Police say they discovered the body of a woman on the first floor of a home in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street. Family confirmed that the victim is 52-year-old Janice Celeste Lugo, who was in a relationship with abduction suspect Kristopher Jones.

Officers were conducting welfare checks in the area when they made the discovery. They were lead to the home while searching for Jones because it was the last known address of his girlfriend.

