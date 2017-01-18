RESTAURANT REPORT: hand washing and food temperature violations

Two restaurants had hand washing and food temperature violations on their health inspections.

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill on West Broad Street in Short Pump opened in mid-November. It's the second Mezeh Grill in Virginia.

But a month in, the health inspector found five priority violations, one priority foundation, and one core violation. The report says an employee failed to wash their hands after changing gloves from handling raw meat to other food prep, some heat treated vegetables were being kept in pickled solution too long, and some tomatoes, lettuce, sauces and lamb were sitting out too warm on the front line.

When the inspector returned two weeks later, violations had been fixed, except the food on the front line was again sitting out too warm. I spoke with the owner by phone. He explained the sun was coming through the window and warming the food, so they've blocked that window with menu now.

He said they now use digital thermometers to make sure temperatures are always correct, and they immediately corrected all the issues. He says Mezeh takes great pride in serving fresh, high quality food, takes sanitation very seriously, and trains staff throughout the year on proper safety procedures.

McDonald's at 11125 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield had three priority violations plus one priority foundation. The inspector wrote that single-use gloves were used for more than one task, butter was not being kept cold, and time was not being tracked on how long cheese was sitting out. All violations were corrected on during the inspection.

The NBC12 Hall of Fame Award goes to Asian Chef at 10100 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. The restaurant offers an array of Chinese, Japanese, and Thai Food.

And the health department has found the kitchen to be run perfectly according to code on four inspections over the last two years.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12