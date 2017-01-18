HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Genetically abnormal eggs and age

Today in Neighborhood Health Watch: Why does the risk of birth defects increase as women get older?

We've all heard that as we get older the risk of having a baby with genetic disorders goes up and infertility, miscarriage, and Down syndrome are more common. Doctors say it affects women in their thirties and forties and also men in their fifties and sixties. As men get older, there's a decrease in the function of the sperm.

Still, Dr. George Tidey with Henrico Doctors' Hospital says genetics is the main factor in fertility, miscarriages, and birth defects. He adds, they don't have good tests for egg quality but says there is reliable screening for egg quantity.

"There's a new blood test which is pretty accurate in predicting how soon women might run out of eggs and might run out of time in terms of their egg quantity as well as their quality which we now is more closely related to age," said Dr. Tidey. "What we've learned in the last few years is how frequently the egg in particular makes mistakes as it gets ready to get fertilized and the wrong number of chromosomes end up in the egg which results in pregnancy that won't even implant or sometimes will implant and then miscarry and more rare would be the Down syndrome baby."

So, when should women start considering freezing their eggs to preserve hope of ever having children? Dr. Tidey says fertility starts to decrease at around 30 and at age 37, 38 they see a marked increase in genetic errors in the eggs. Close to 75 percent, by the time they reach age 40, will be genetically abnormal.

