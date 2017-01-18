Police: 3rd suspect arrested for shooting into car with children - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: 3rd suspect arrested for shooting into car with children inside in Petersburg

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Rodney Eugene Harris (Source: Petersburg Police) Rodney Eugene Harris (Source: Petersburg Police)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg Police say a third suspect is in custody after a shooting on Dec. 6 that nearly hit several children in a vehicle.

U.S. Marshals arrested Rodney Eugene Harris on Wednesday. He faces four counts of attempted murder, among other charges.

Police have two other suspects in custody after the shooting.

