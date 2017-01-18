Manhunt continues for Petersburg abduction suspect after girlfriend found dead

Petersburg police confirm that a woman found dead late Wednesday night is the girlfriend of a suspect wanted for abducting another man in Petersburg and trying to get him to withdraw money from an ATM.

Earlier on Wednesday, police say 32-year-old Kristopher Jones went to a home in the 200 block of Jefferson Street and forced a male victim -- Alfred Woodard -- to drive them to an ATM in Dinwiddie.

Police say the ATM would not provide the money, so Woodard drove to the Bank of America on South Crater Road. Woodard went inside the bank to pretend he was withdrawing money. Instead, he said he was being robbed and police were called.

The suspect took off in the Woodard's vehicle. Police say they spotted the vehicle and started a pursuit, but the vehicle got away and was last seen on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie.

Police went to the victim's home and found signs of a struggle. The victim's wife, 76-year-old Minnie Woodard, is missing. Police say she is possibly in need of medical attention "due to evidence located at their residence."

Police say Alfred Woodard is safe.

Petersburg police say after Jones eluded their pursuit on Wednesday, he went to the AJ Market located at 8631 River Road in Chesterfield and tried to rob the convenience store. Police say he took off without getting any of the money.

Petersburg police went to the 100 block of South Jefferson Street late Wednesday night where they found the body of 52-year-old Janice Celeste Lugo, who was in a relationship with Jones.

Jones is described as 5'10" tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He is wanted on charges of car jacking, abduction, attempted armed robbery and grand larceny.

Police are also looking for a 2008 black BMW 7 series with disability license plate 435027.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

