Police: Top 5 pedestrian, auto accident locations in RVA near VCU

The Richmond Police Department and Department of Motor Vehicles identified five locations in Richmond that have seen the most pedestrian/automobile accidents over the past five years.

According to police:

From 2012 through 2016 – the five intersections with the highest incidents of vehicle versus pedestrian:

• Seven – Broad and Harrison streets

• Five – Broad and 18th streets

• Five – Broad and Shafer streets

• Four – Clay and 10th streets

• Four – Broad and Belvidere streets

These are all located close to Virginia Commonwealth University.

Lieutenant Warren Andorfer is the acting lieutenant for traffic with the Richmond Police Department.

"I would say the primary reason is when you have a high volume of traffic and pedestrian traffic at the same place there’s going to be higher interaction between the two," Andorfer said.

Andorfer says the biggest problem police see involves distractions.

"'Limit your distractions' is probably the biggest thing I can say," Andorfer said. "We see a lot of phone usage while they are walking into the roadways. Headphones. It’s all taking away from their awareness of their surroundings."

Andorfer also mentions alcohol as being a problem and cell-phone distractions also being a distraction for drivers.

On Jan. 12, there was two fatal pedestrian/automobile accidents in one night; one of the victim’s names was Sharon Parker.

The investigation into Parker’s case is ongoing and no one has been charged. Police say she was struck by a car and killed on West Broad Street near the Willow Lawn shopping center. She was in the road near the bus stop at the intersection of Broad and Chantilly streets. Police say the driver of the car stayed at the scene until they arrived.

Parker is remembered by friends, family and neighbors as a loving, wonderful woman. Cynthia Prosise lives across the street from Parker and said she has been friends and ‘sisters’ with her for over 27 years.

"Sharon was a good person," Prosise said. "She always wanted to help everybody. She loved animals, loved her dogs, loved family, loved her church members, she just wanted to help everybody."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crash Team Sgt. Berkley Eikerenkoetter at (804) 646-1707.

According to the DMV, 78 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in Virginia in 2013.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12