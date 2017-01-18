Police: Top 5 pedestrian, auto accident locations in RVA near VCU

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Competing in a triathlon is no easy task. A group of women participating in this weekend's Richmond Sprint Triathlon, will be racing as they battle cancer.More >>
The Family Foundation of Virginia is challenging Gov. Terry McAuliffe's administration "regarding violations of state law by the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia State Board of Health during the abortion center health and safety standards regulatory process."More >>
A woman received severe burns after a house fire broke out in Richmond's Northside.More >>
Rescue teams worked to get a car out of the James River overnight, near Rocketts Landing.More >>
