Midlothian mixed-use development plans hit roadblock

A mixed-use development has hit a roadblock in the county approval process, but developers are confident changes will be made quickly to gain proper approval.

For two years, Chesterfield has been considering the plans for Winterfield Crossing, a 25-acre mixed-use development on Midlothian Turnpike, near Route 288.

Aldi is planned to be the anchor store, chosen by the developer because it fits the feel of the Village of Midlothian. It will also have retail and restaurants along with residential spaces.

On Tuesday, the project was brought in front of the Planning Commission with recommended approval of the project.

However, the plan was denied, again.

According to the developer, it came down to concerns from the County Department of Transportation, which wanted a cap on the density in order to sign off on road improvements being made to meet the county’s standards of roads.

The developer, Blackwood Development Company, is confident the road improvements can meet the standards and is working to address and eliminate the issue before it goes to the Board of Supervisors.

Marc Greenberg released the following statement after Tuesday’s meeting:

“Tonight, we heard the community’s support for this project. While we are disappointed that the Planning Commission went against the planning staff’s recommendation to approve the project, we understand the Commission’s concern – lack of a density cap for the project to ensure that the road improvements will meet the county’s standards. This issue can easily be resolved by providing the county Department of Transportation a density cap, and we are confident that we can address this before the project is considered by the Board of Supervisors,” said Marc Greenberg of Blackwood Development Company.

The team is now making revisions to the application to address the concern expressed by the Planning Commission. They expect the application to be considered by the County Board of Supervisors on February 22.

