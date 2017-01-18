Police: Driver drunk and speeding in deadly Spotsylvania crash

A Spotsylvania man is behind bars facing charges of driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed two people last Thursday.

Spotsylvania deputies arrested Brandon Alexander Shunamon, 26, in connection with the crash that happened at 10:32 p.m. in the 8700 block of Robert E. Lee Drive. Investigators say he was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup that crossed the double-yellow line and ran off the road, causing the vehicle to hit a few trees before overturning into the ditch.

The truck then caught on fire, trapping the victims in the backseat. The two backseat passengers killed in the crash were identified as Taylor Wolfe, 24, of Spotsylvania, and Chelsea Favreau, 21, of Stafford.

Shunamon and the front seat passenger were able to escape from the car and were treated at a nearby hospital.

Loved ones say everyone in the truck were friends and they were out celebrating Chelsea Favreau's 21st birthday. Deputies say it's two lives taken too soon because of a deadly decision.

Friends remember Wolfe as a positive person.

"If he was having a bad day, you wouldn't know it because he wanted everyone else to be happy," says James Massey, Wolfe's friend.

"She was funny," says Chelsea Favreau's father, Jamie Favreau. "God she was so funny. And just beautiful. She was a beautiful person. A beautiful soul."

The two were riding in the backseat of the truck when it flipped into the ditch and caught fire. Police say Shunamon and one passenger managed to escape, but Wolfe and Favreau could not.

"I guess an explosion is what occurred when they tried to help the people in the backseat," says Massey.

Wolfe leaves behind his fiancee and three children: a 4-year-old boy, 1-year-old girl and a baby girl who is due in March.

"Leaving behind the children, to me, is one of the hardest things in this whole situation, because they'll never have that father back," says Massey.

Family says Favreau had just moved back to Virginia from Hawaii, where her father and step mother are in the military. They said she wanted to be a nurse.

"She was a genuinely loving person who never wanted to see anybody or anything hurt," says Favreau.

Shunamon is now at Rappahannock Regional Jail waiting for his next court date.

"You're an adult, and if you choose to make a bad decision, you deserve to have the consequences and that's without question," says Massey.

Friends of the families have set up GoFundMe pages:

Taylor Wolfe: https://www.gofundme.com/38d9lag

Chelsea Favreau: https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-chelsea-favreau

Loved ones say extra funds for Wolfe will be given to his children. Favreau's family says extra funds will be given to the Stafford County SPCA.

