All lanes are back open on Route 288 N in Powhatan after two accidents in the area.

The left shoulder and left lane were closed earlier near the ramp to Robious Road. The accidents happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The backup was about 4.5 miles long at one point, according to VDOT.

