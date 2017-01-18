Recall: Vintage car mobile may cause choking hazard for children

Retweets to get free chicken nuggets for a year

Retweets to get free chicken nuggets for a year

A company is pulling a baby product from the shelves due to the toy causing a possible hazard for young ones.

Restoration Hardware is pulling about 1,000 vintage car mobiles from the shelves. The cars are designed to hang from the ceiling.

The furniture company says the wheels on the cars can come off, posing a choking hazard for children.

The mobiles were sold at RH Baby & Child stores nationwide and at RHBabyandChild.com from Oct. 2014 through Oct. 2016 for about $50.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled mobiles, remove them from their child's possession, and to contact RH Baby & Child for a full refund.

Consumers can call RH toll-free at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or go online here.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12