Police: Richmond shooting may be connected to hit-and-run

Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in South Richmond.

Officers blocked off part of Midlothian Turnpike near Swansboro Elementary after they found a victim around 1:30 a.m.

Crews rushed the person to the hospital and say he should be okay.

Officers believe the shooting might be connected to a hit-and-run behind George Wythe High School.

