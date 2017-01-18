Planning commission OKs Chesterfield water park

It's taken months and a lot of back and forth, but a controversial water park in Chesterfield County is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Chesterfield's planning commission gave the projects a thumbs up at Tuesday night's meeting.

The proposed water park would feature an artificial lake, boardwalk with restaurants and retail and almost 800 homes.

The $35 million Waterford Park Project would occupy a more than 105-acre site at the corner of Genito Road and Genito Place near Route 288 in Chesterfield. The proposal has caused much controversy for people living in this area - specifically when it comes to noise and traffic.

The project was approved despite county staff recommending denial of the project. Now it's up to the Board of Supervisors to officially approve the project.

If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2018. Originally, the opening date was set for spring of this year.

