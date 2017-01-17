Woman pistol whipped outside of Richmond apartment, thieves take car and cash

The hunt is on for a gang of thieves that held a Richmond woman at gunpoint, beating her until she was forced to hand over the keys to her car.

It happened right outside her front door at the Somerset Glen Apartments as she was coming home from work. Now police are looking for the bad guys and her car.

Neighbors say this happens far too often here. The latest victim was just trying to get out of her car when she was left bloodied, bruised, and baffled.

"I felt the blood running down my face,” Marion Brownback said.

Her eyes reflect the shock of a nightmare that doesn't seem real.

"They took everything,” she explained.

It was around midnight Saturday as Brownback was returning from working the night shift and pulled up to a parking space at her Somerset Glen apartment.

"Out of the corner of my eyes, I saw someone there," she said.

Three to four teens or young men surrounded her.

"One of them was like, 'give me your purse B*&$!'" said Brownback.

She handed it over, hoping they'd stop there. They didn't.

"'Give me your keys B*&$!' and I fought him because that's a brand new car. I knew they were going after my car. That was my instinct to fight. I wasn't going to let go of those keys."

But that's when they used their gun to pistol whip her, so she dropped the keys.

"I saw them drive off and I had nothing."

Now she’s concerned about her safety.

"I think they should definitely up the security here. Have security cameras, up the lighting or have police come through here. I mean something needs to happen."

NBC12 went to the Leasing Office to find out what managers have to say since several neighbors say stories like this are not uncommon. A staff member said there are security cameras on site and managers notify neighbors whenever there's a major crime.

Brownback feels more should be done.

"I have this job as a server and I will have to get out of my car in the middle of the night. I don't know how to do that. I'm terrified," she said.

The thieves made off with a 2014 light-gold-colored Toyota Camry. Brownback just bought the car last month after saving up. Apartment managers say they are cooperating with police.

