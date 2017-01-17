Suspect in custody after shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue

Richmond Police say they have a suspect in custody after a shooting on Tuesday.

The call came in around 3:40 p.m. from the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. One person was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have the suspect and the weapon in custody.

