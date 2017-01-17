Taxi driver killed in Henrico identified, person of interest in custody

Henrico Police say they have identified a person of interest after a taxi driver was found dead in his cab on Friday.

The taxi driver, 38-year-old Antwan Lamont Brooks, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner says Brooks died from a gunshot wound to the head. The case is being treated as a homicide.

"He wasn't slumped. He was just laying back… I looked into the vehicle, and I noticed there was a pack of cigarettes and a cigarette lighter... and I said, ‘This guy appears not to be responsive.’" said neighbor Donna Clay, who was heading to work just after 7 a.m. when she saw the Napoleon Taxi had crashed into her husband’s pickup truck.

The person of interest is currently in custody on unrelated charges. Police say additional charges "are anticipated."

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help in this case.

