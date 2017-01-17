2017 Richmond Spiders schedule

NASCAR Xfinity driver Matt Tifft was in Richmond on Thursday promoting next weekend's races at RIR. One of his stops was Deep Run High School to visit with the world champion robotics team. Tifft has overcome adversity, having a tumor removed from his brain less than a year ago.More >>
Hermitage and Richmond product Brian Brown departs as the most decorated receiver in Spider history. Now he hopes to hear his name called in next week's NFL Draft, or catch on as an undrafted rookie free agent and get the chance to prove himself.More >>
Joe Gibbs joined NBC12 via satellite on Wednesday, and discussed NASCAR's return to the Action Track next weekend. Gibbs drivers have taken the checkered flag in the last three Cup races at the venue.More >>
Rising sophomores DeMonte Buckingham, Nick Sherod, and Grant Golden visited Adams Elementary School in Henrico County on Wednesday, speaking to the student body about the importance of education, answering questions, and even playing some basketball with the kids.More >>
Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were engaged in December.More >>
