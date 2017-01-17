2017 Richmond Spiders schedule

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, Va. – Head Coach Russ Huesman doesn’t shy away from talking about competing for a national championship at the University of Richmond.



The old saying is in order to be the best, you have to beat the best and that’s exactly what Huesman and the Spiders will face in 2017 with seven programs that earned national rankings in 2016 on next year’s schedule.



Richmond will play five of their 11 games inside the friendly confines of Robins Stadium.



Huesman’s debut with the Spiders will come on the road against perennial national contender Sam Houston State on August 31. Richmond and SHSU are one of only three programs in the country to reach the FCS quarterfinals in 2015 and 2016.



The Spiders hit the road again after Labor Day, taking on Patriot League power Colgate on Sept. 9. Richmond won a thrilling 31-28 game over the Raiders at Robins Stadium last fall.



Richmond opens its home slate by welcoming back former head coach Mike London and the Howard Bison on September 16 for Family Weekend on campus.



The Spiders open up CAA play the following weekend by hosting the Phoenix of Elon on Sept. 23 before hitting the bye week.



Albany, who narrowly missed out on the 2016 FCS Playoffs, will visit Richmond on Oct. 7, before the Spiders hit the road for back-to-back tough CAA road tests at Towson (Oct. 14) and at Delaware (Oct. 21).



Homecoming will take over Richmond’s campus on Oct. 28 when the Spiders host Stony Brook for an intriguing CAA matchup.



The Spiders round out their schedule with a three-game stretch against three of the CAA’s perennial contenders with back-to-back road games at Villanova (Nov. 4) and national champion JMU (Nov. 11).



The Capital Cup rivalry is renewed on Nov. 18 when the Tribe of William & Mary visit Robins Stadium to round out the regular season schedule for the Spiders.



