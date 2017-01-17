Animal control builds wheelchair for stray dog

PVC pipe, rope, and wheels are helping a black lab get around more easily.

Ramsey is a lovable, tail-wagging black lab, but Ramsey has trouble walking on his own. He was recently picked up as a stray by Isle of Wight Animal Control. Shelter workers quickly noticed a problem with his back legs.

"He wasn't in any pain. No broken bones. He just has some neurological issues going on," said Christina Kearney.

Shelter workers got to work. They tell the Daily Press they went to YouTube to see how to build a wheelchair for a dog.

Now someone is offering to make Ramsey a more permanent wheelchair. He should be ready for adoption in a few weeks.

