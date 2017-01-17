Man robs Money Center in Colonial Heights Walmart

Colonial Heights Police say they are looking for the man who robbed the Money Center inside Walmart on Sunday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at 671 Southpark Boulevard. Police say the suspect entered the store and handed a note to the cashier at the Money Center demanding money. He took the cash and ran to a "silver or light colored Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plates."

The suspect is described as a thin man, 5'7" to 5'9" tall, wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, a blonde shoulder-length wig, a dark ball cap and carrying a grey-and-black backpack.

Call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 if you have any information that can help.

