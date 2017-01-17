Man robs Money Center in Colonial Heights Walmart

Police need the public's help in finding a suspect who allegedly stole a man's car in Petersburg and then made fraudulent purchases on the man's debit card.More >>
Residents in Hopewell and Prince George may notice changes in their water.More >>
Investigators say the thief used stolen credit cards at stores in the Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. He managed to purchase electronics and shoes totaling over $6,000.More >>
There is a limited supply of homes available in Richmond and nationwide, despite a solid job market and favorable economy.More >>
A teenager is recovering in the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Hopewell on Wednesday night.More >>
