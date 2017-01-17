Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by teen racing on Midlothian Tnpk

Chesterfield Police say a man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday. Police now say the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was racing another driver.

The crash happened in the 7500 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 11:45 p.m. Police say the 17-year-old driver was racing with another 17-year-old when he struck the victim walking across the road. The victim, 37-year-old Lopez Marcos, was taken to Chippenham Hospital where he later died.

The teen driver has been charged with racing – causing death or injury to another person, an unclassified felony. The second driver was charged with misdemeanor racing.

