Chesterfield water park up for debate Tuesday

The water sports park in Chesterfield is up for debate again Tuesday.

The plan looks like it will be denied for two reasons: not including the right amount of nonresidential offices for the area, and for not addressing traffic concerns.

Part of the plan includes building a white water rafting park, along with townhomes and a music venue. The proposed $35 million Waterford Park project would occupy a 105-acre lot at the corner of Genito Road and Route 288.

The county wants the developers to focus on how they will tackle increased traffic and safety of the roads. The county planning commission meets at 6 p.m.

