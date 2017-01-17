Family of Richmond woman killed in home by bullet through window speaks out

The family of a Richmond woman killed by a bullet shot through her bedroom window is speaking out.

Richmond police say Karon Williams, 57, took a bullet shot through a back window of her home on the 3100 block of Cliff Avenue early Sunday morning. Investigators are aggressively looking for suspects. Police canvassed the neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Williams’ cousin and roommate, Lowery Baltrip, says the pair heard loud banging on the backdoor around 6 a.m.. Baltrip says she then heard gunshots while dialing 911. She says Williams called to her from her bedroom.

"She said, 'Lowery, Lowery, I'm bleeding!’ I said, 'You're bleeding?!,” said Baltrip. "When I got to her bedroom, there was a big puddle of blood on the floor, and blood had led up to the bed. She was… crunched up in the fetus position."

Baltrip says Williams had been struck by a bullet in her stomach. She says Williams was in pain on her bed. Williams succumbed to her injuries.

"When she turned, the bullet caught her in her abdomen, and went straight through,” added Baltrip.

Two windows in the home had bullet holes. Initially, Baltrip said she thought a burglar was trying to break into the home. However, she now thinks the suspect(s) may have been involved in something unrelated and looking to escape into the home.

Williams’ only son, Brandon Baugh, was devastated, as he visited his mother’s home Tuesday afternoon.

"She stayed to herself, and she was a kindhearted woman," said Baugh. "[Someone] just took my mama, away... My only heart."

Baltrip says Williams had been battling cancer for several months. She had recently returned home from the hospital. She says Williams’ kindheartedness will not be forgotten in the neighborhood.

"Her kindness, her big heart, and her smile," described Baltrip of her cousin.

"Y'all just took her away, just like that, in the blink of an eye. She didn't deserve this," continued Baugh. "I just hope you all have some type of respect to turn yourself in, because my mama didn't deserve this. You all took my mama away."

