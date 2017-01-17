Chevrolet builds Batmobile out of Legos

Retweets to get free chicken nuggets for a year

Chevrolet built its own Batmobile out of Legos.

The life-size iconic automobile debuted during last week's 2017 Detroit auto show.

The Batmobile is 204 inches long, and its design is inspired by the 'Speedwagon' appearing in 'The Lego Batman Movie,' set to debut on Feb. 10. According to Motor Authority, the model weighs close to 1,700.

Motor Authority says it took Chevy 1,833 hours to complete and required 344,187 Legos. However, they had a little outside help from Lego Master Builders of Enfield, Connecticut, who are responsible for the project. Children from Detroit's Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance also lent a helping hand.

Chevy also put together a promo to help promote the movie.

