Meeting to be held to discuss building third rail line in Ashland

The state transportation board will meet in Ashland Tuesday morning to discuss the building of a third rail line in the town.

The rail project has brought much controversy, especially after this weekend, when there were two accidents involving a train and a car.

Tuesday's meeting will begin with a discussion about the rail plan and will end with a public comment period.

Many residents who will be in attendance oppose the building of a third rail, especially after the two accidents over the weekend. The residents are worried another rail could bring even more accidents.

Three options are now being studied.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board and Department of Rail and Public Transportation are looking into building the third track through Ashland with a new station, a bypass around the western part of town, and even a system underground. A no-build option is also on the table.

Part of the study will also look at environmental impacts.

