4-year-old VA boy found unharmed, returned to father

A 4-year-old Virginia boy missing since Sunday has been found safe and returned to his father. (Source: WHSV)

A 4-year-old Virginia boy missing since Sunday has been found safe and returned to his father.

Police tell WHSV Jace Coffey and his mother, Kimberly Campbell, were found at a residence in Stanley unharmed on Wednesday.

The pair went missing on Sunday when Campbell was supposed to take Jace to her Stanley home for the night. Instead, police believe the two traveled to Luray, where they possibly stopped at a Walmart. Police asked the public to look for the pair and the Toyota.

No criminal charges are being filed at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12