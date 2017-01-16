Students march down Broad St. to memorialize MLK

About a hundred people marched down Broad Street on Monday night, carrying candles to memorialize the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. A fraternity on campus organized the event, and VCU included it in its week of celebrations for Dr. King.

This is the second year in a row the men of Alpha Phi Alpha have organized this silent march down Broad Street, across campus, to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With a gospel song, the tribute to Dr. King started on Broad Street at the VCU Arts Depot. About a hundred people, mostly students, lit candles in solidarity, lined up, and began walking.

For a half a mile march, the only sound was the shuffling of shoes and the dull roar of late evening traffic down Broad. Onlookers stopped, considering a quiet and peaceful demonstration on this national holiday.

The group came to a halt at the student library, where an image of Dr. King was on display. A moment's pause, and the group continued on to the student commons, dropping off their candles and heading inside. We caught up with one of the organizer's of the event, Terrell Myles.

"A lot of people believe that it's just for black people, when it's not," said Myles. "He fought for rights for everyone, and I think that everyone should realize that we're all people and we are all one and we all live in this world together."

A diverse group participated Monday night, faces lit up by the candles they walked with, marching on a cold night when the University didn't hold class. Myles says the unity Dr. King preached, is exactly what this event is about.

"Yes, people of all cultures, races, skin colors, ages -- it didn't matter," said Myles.

The march ended at the University Student Commons at VCU. Everyone then went in a theater to watch Dr. King's 'I Have a Dream' speech. They hope to do this march every year moving forward.

