Woman shot, killed while checking on noise at Richmond home

Richmond Police say a woman who was shot during a burglary in the Brookland Park neighborhood has died. Now they are looking for the suspect in the homicide.

The victim, 57-year-old Karon Williams, died Sunday at the hospital.

Police say Williams was at her home in the 3100 block of Cliff Avenue when a family member heard loud noises around 6 a.m. Sunday. When she went to see what it was, she was "struck by a bullet which entered through a window," according to police.

Williams was taken to the hospital where she died at 5:14 p.m.

"This was a senseless act. An innocent woman was taken from her family for no reason," said Detective Joseph Fultz. "We need the community’s help to bring closure to Ms. Williams’ family and get this dangerous individual off of the street."

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

