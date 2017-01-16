Cannons, muskets, cause loud booms in Chesterfield

Explosions could be heard from miles away, centering on Fuqua Farm, which sets the scene for muskets, cannons, and other historical war techniques.

While many neighbors questioned why they were hearing the rumbles, and some even reported their homes were shaking, NBC12 got a behind-the-scenes look at the Revolutionary War film being shot in Chesterfield.

A Kansas City-based company, Wide Awake Films, is spearheading the project.

"Our goal is to make history a topic that we, as Americans need to understand, we have the freedom that we have because of these people who went through these extreme conditions," shared Ed Leydecker with Wide Awake Films.

The 14-minute film will be installed in the new 4D Theater at Mount Vernon, to be enjoyed by everyone who enters into George Washington’s home.

"This theater will have snow falling on you during the film, you will smell gunpowder, you will smell campfire, you’ll have a sensory overload when you walk out of there," Leydecker explained.

Throughout the weekend and into Monday night, the cast and crew will be using cannons and firing muskets, as well as utilizing pyrotechnics.

"Our competition is television, Gameboy, when children don’t get off the couch. Our goal is to embrace history, get them back out into these museums," he said.

The film crew fielded questions from nearby neighbors, even inviting some out to experience the filming. They are passionate about sharing history and hope the film will ignite the same passion in children and visitors of all ages who go to Mount Vernon.

"The past isn’t something that just happened 200-300 years ago, it is a very real part of our life today, everything has a ripple effect," shared Marvin-Alonzo Greer, who is reenacting the part of William Lee, Washington’s enslaved waiting man.

Every detail, from the button on his hand-sewn outfit, to the hand-made cannons, are thought out and matching the time period.

Monday should be the last night any neighbors are disturbed by the noises coming from the farm. Filming will wrap up by midnight.

