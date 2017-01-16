Fredericksburg robbery suspect arrested in S.C.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says two people have been charged with first-degree murder of Heather Ciccone, who was found dead inside a car in December 2015.More >>
A Prince George man has completed his 119-mile, hiking part of the Appalachian Trail to raise money for wounded and fallen Green Berets and their families.More >>
One foot in front of the other. One mile at a time. That's Johnny Mullen's plan of attack, as he gears up to hike the Appalachian Trail.More >>
Virginia State Police is having an active shooter exercise and training near Interstate 295 and Route 460 in Prince George.More >>
Charlottesville leaders have decided how they will remove the Robert E. Lee statue on Monday night.More >>
