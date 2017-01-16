Fredericksburg robbery suspect arrested in S.C. - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fredericksburg robbery suspect arrested in S.C.

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Source: Fredericksburg Police Source: Fredericksburg Police
FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Fredericksburg Police say the man who robbed a bank on Jan. 12 has been arrested in York, South Carolina.

Police say the suspect, 48-year-old Michael Satterfield of Durham, North Carolina, was arrested on Monday for felony charges of possession of cocaine and auto theft.

Fredericksburg Police say they have two warrants for bank robbery and auto larceny against Satterfield.

Satterfield is currently in custody in York, South Carolina.

