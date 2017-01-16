2 in hospital, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting, home on fire

Fairfax County Police was on the scene of an officer-involved shooting after a domestic-related shooting at a home on Monday.

Police say two men are in the hospital after the shooting at a home in the 13300 block of Covered Wagon Lane in Herndon. The call came in around 2:40 p.m. According to officers, the men drove themselves to the hospital and reported the incident going on at the home. Crews then responded to the home and to the hospital.

Officers say their preliminary investigation revealed the suspect fired shots and started a fire, both in the home. Officers then set up a perimeter and began evacuating neighbors. The Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT were called to assist and made several attempts to negotiate with the suspect and have him voluntarily surrender.

Helicopter video from NBCWashington shows SWAT throwing a flash bang into the home.

Officers then learned a third man was trapped inside and held hostage. Police heard several gunshots as smoke inundated the house and billowed out the windows. According to Fairfax County Police, they saw the suspect holding at least one knife and saw him moving around. Officers then made the decision to break into the home.

Emergency crews treated the man at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. According to officers, the third man was held hostage.

As officers approached the door, police say the suspected stepped outside armed with a knife and lunged toward them in an aggressive manner. "Both less-lethal and deadly force were deployed," police said.

The suspect was shot, and officers then began rendering aid to him. He died later at the hospital.

The two men who were shot are expected to survive.

The barricade situation lasted two hours, according to police.

Detectives are working to positively identify the suspect and will release his identity once it becomes available.

The officer involved is on routine administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.

No officers or neighbors were injured in this incident.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

Police activity in the 13300blk of Covered Wagon Lane, Herndon. Appears to be domestic-related shooting. 2 victims being treated at hospital pic.twitter.com/mfxQfUr9C0 — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 16, 2017

UPDATE: Barricade on Covered Wagon Ln, Herndon. Now an officer-involved shooting. Suspect taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/0sjKLLcSzk — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 16, 2017

UPDATE, Herndon incident: Suspect has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Two victims still hospitalized. 3rd victim treated at scene — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 16, 2017

