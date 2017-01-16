2 in hospital, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting, home on fire

A Henrico mother calls 12 On Your Side after she says her 3-year-old wound up at the wrong school Wednesday morning. Now mom wants answers from the daycare workers who dropped off her daughter.More >>
A Henrico mother calls 12 On Your Side after she says her 3-year-old wound up at the wrong school Wednesday morning. Now mom wants answers from the daycare workers who dropped off her daughter.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Chesterfield School Board has unanimously voted to name the new elementary school in Midlothian "Old Hundred Elementary School."More >>
The Chesterfield School Board has unanimously voted to name the new elementary school in Midlothian "Old Hundred Elementary School."More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
A judge rejected a motion for a new trial for Cardell Hayes, the man convicted of killing for New Orleans Saints star Will Smith. The judge rejected the defense's argument that she somehow thwarted their ability to explain self-defense.More >>
A judge rejected a motion for a new trial for Cardell Hayes, the man convicted of killing for New Orleans Saints star Will Smith. The judge rejected the defense's argument that she somehow thwarted their ability to explain self-defense.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
A family's 10-year-old son was bumped from an overbooked flight headed to Costa Rica.More >>
A family's 10-year-old son was bumped from an overbooked flight headed to Costa Rica.More >>
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>
“He was so mean, he slapped me. I was shocked.” That is how Christian Hines recounts the situation seen in a video a citizen captured on social media. It was taken around 200 Tuesday at the Citgo Gas Station in Fairfield. In it, Fairfield Police Detective Gary Lavendar is seenMore >>
“He was so mean, he slapped me. I was shocked.” That is how Christian Hines recounts the situation seen in a video a citizen captured on social media. It was taken around 200 Tuesday at the Citgo Gas Station in Fairfield. In it, Fairfield Police Detective Gary Lavendar is seenMore >>