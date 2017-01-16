Henrico prosecutor: Shutting down Backpage may not be a good idea

A Henrico mother calls 12 On Your Side after she says her 3-year-old wound up at the wrong school Wednesday morning. Now mom wants answers from the daycare workers who dropped off her daughter.More >>
A Henrico mother calls 12 On Your Side after she says her 3-year-old wound up at the wrong school Wednesday morning. Now mom wants answers from the daycare workers who dropped off her daughter.More >>
A lock down at Ward Elementary School in Henrico has been lifted, and buses were released around 3:15 p.m.More >>
A lock down at Ward Elementary School in Henrico has been lifted, and buses were released around 3:15 p.m.More >>
Two inmates that tried to break out of a Henrico jail are getting treated at VCU Medical Center.More >>
Two inmates that tried to break out of a Henrico jail are getting treated at VCU Medical Center.More >>
In March, NBC12 viewers reached out claiming they trusted Susan’s Selections, which also goes by the name More Than Moving, to sell their items at auction.More >>
In March, NBC12 viewers reached out claiming they trusted Susan’s Selections, which also goes by the name More Than Moving, to sell their items at auction.More >>
A Henrico woman is crediting a microchip for reuniting her with her beloved dog, two years after it ran away. Debra Escobar could barely contain her excitement coming out of court Monday,More >>
A Henrico woman is crediting a microchip for reuniting her with her beloved dog, two years after it ran away. Debra Escobar could barely contain her excitement coming out of court Monday, knowing her dog would finally be coming home. “I'm glad we got our Gracie back,” Escobar said.More >>