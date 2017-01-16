Henrico prosecutor: Shutting down Backpage may not be a good idea

A controversial website that law enforcement says is used by predators for human trafficking has been shut down.

While advocates are applauding the removal of Backpage.com's adult section, some law enforcement agencies across the country say this may actually be the wrong move. Some prosecutors and law enforcement agencies across the country say ironically, Backpage.com is one of the biggest tools used to track down these predators, make an arrest and build a case.

"They're disgusting. They're despicable." That's how Henrico prosecutor Mike Feinmel describes the ads once found on Backpage.com's adult section.

Now, because of pressure from the federal government, that part of the website is shut down. It's a move praised by advocates...but not some investigators and prosecutors like Feinmel.

"This is an example of people who want to do the right thing and want to help us in fighting this industry but really are hurting our efforts," said Feinmel. "Backpage is located in Texas. Backpage is somewhere we can send a court order. They comply with our court orders. They give us information. They have witnesses who come and testify in court, and they assist a great deal in law enforcement."

Important information like phone numbers and who used that number is given to investigators. Sometimes it leads to discovering and rescuing more victims, says Feinmel.

But the federal government says Backpage was also filtering its ads to hide information that indicated child sex trafficking. An investigation says words like "teenage," and "rape" were erased from the ads and put up anyway. Posting the ad came at a price, so Backpage made a profit.

Feinmel says using the internet for human trafficking will not stop just because one website shuts down.

"Other websites are going to pop up," says Feinmel. "They're going to be in the Virgin Islands. They're going to be in Russia. They're going to be in Europe. They're going to be in other places where we can't access that information."

Feinmel says in five years, 20 underage human trafficking victims have been saved in Henrico alone. The youngest victim was 13 years old. He says the majority of the investigations started on Backpage.com.

Instead of focusing on a website, he says more focus should be on the helping the victims of human trafficking.

"As a society, we're lacking in the resources we can provide for these young ladies and these young men to help divert them, to help keep them out of this behavior," he said.

