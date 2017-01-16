Firefighters rally around Richmond Fire Marshal battling cancer

The work of fire departments around the country culminated on Monday with a special presentation for a Richmond Fire Marshal fighting cancer.

A motorized scooter was presented on Monday to Fire Marshal David "Chico" Creasy, who is battling cancer. It took the help of fire departments from five states to deliver the scooter to him.

Roger Myers Sr., of Grand Lakes, Fla., was the father of a Richmond firefighter. Before Roger died, he built a bond with Creasy as the two battled cancer. Roger said if he ever lost his battle, he wanted his friend to "have anything he could to help him continue his battle."

Roger passed away on Dec. 12, 2016, and made arrangements to pass his scooter on to Creasy. Roger's wishes are being carried out by the "largest bucket brigade ever," according to Chesterfield fire.

The brigade started at Station #53 in Lake County, Fla., and ended when the scooter was delivered to Station #15 in Chesterfield on Monday. On the way, the scooter and auto lift were delivered to several departments in several states in hopes of raising donations for Creasy's family and "spreading the word of the hazards of cancer causing agents that firefighters are exposed to almost daily."

Those who have rallied around this cause are calling themselves "Chico's Army" and are spreading the awareness that "cancer causing agents are killing firefighters at an alarming rate," a message Chief Creasy has devoted himself to teaching others.

"Firefighters need to take care of themselves better… They need to decontaminate themselves," explained Creasy.

Chief Creasy was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer two years ago.

About 100 fire depts across US helped get motorized scooter from FL to VA for a #RVA fire chief battling cancer pic.twitter.com/Vs9govULRP — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenNBC12) January 16, 2017

