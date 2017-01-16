Sugar Shack offers free doughnuts on MLK Day

Hector David Jimenez is accused of sexually abusing a child between the ages of 13 and 15 years old.More >>
Hector David Jimenez is accused of sexually abusing a child between the ages of 13 and 15 years old.More >>
VDOT says two lanes of southbound I-95 are closed just north of Ashland due to a vehicle fire.More >>
VDOT says two lanes of southbound I-95 are closed just north of Ashland due to a vehicle fire.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
A big warning for parents of rising kindergarteners in Central Virginia -- it's already time to think about kindergarten registration.More >>
A big warning for parents of rising kindergarteners in Central Virginia -- it's already time to think about kindergarten registration.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.More >>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.More >>
The victims of a Fresno, California gunman were having a seemingly ordinary day before they were gunned down by a man who had set out to shoot as many white people as possible.More >>
The victims of a Fresno, California gunman were having a seemingly ordinary day before they were gunned down by a man who had set out to shoot as many white people as possible.More >>
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.More >>
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>