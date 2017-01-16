Ed Gillespie makes appearances across VA on Monday

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie will stop in Richmond, Williamsburg, and Fredericksburg on Monday.

Richmond:

Americans for Prosperity Virginia Lobby Day : January 16 at 9:00 a.m., Hilton Richmond Downtown, 501 East Broad Street

: January 16 at 9:00 a.m., Hilton Richmond Downtown, 501 East Broad Street MLK Day of Community Service: January 16 at 11 a.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 1902 Rosewood Ave.

Williamsburg:

Williamsburg Meet & Greet: January 16 at 2 p.m., Capitol Pancake House., 802 Capitol Landing Rd.

Fredericksburg:

Fredericksburg Meet & Greet: January 16 at 6 p.m., Ristorante Renato, 422 William St.

