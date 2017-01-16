Ed Gillespie makes appearances across VA on Monday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ed Gillespie makes appearances across VA on Monday

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Ed Gillespie in Chantilly (Source: Barbara Comstock) Ed Gillespie in Chantilly (Source: Barbara Comstock)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie will stop in Richmond, Williamsburg, and Fredericksburg on Monday.

Richmond:

  • Americans for Prosperity Virginia Lobby Day: January 16 at 9:00 a.m., Hilton Richmond Downtown, 501 East Broad Street
  • MLK Day of Community Service: January 16 at 11 a.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 1902 Rosewood Ave.

Williamsburg:

  • Williamsburg Meet & Greet: January 16 at 2 p.m., Capitol Pancake House., 802 Capitol Landing Rd.

Fredericksburg:

  • Fredericksburg Meet & Greet: January 16 at 6 p.m., Ristorante Renato, 422 William St.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly